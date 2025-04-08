CKGSB and AIM Global Forge Partnership for Global Leadership and Economic Growth

A landmark partnership agreement has been signed between Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) and AIM Global Foundation, marking an ambitious effort to bolster global business leadership and economic progress. The partnership is geared towards fostering cross-border business flows and sustainable growth.

CKGSB will serve as a Knowledge Partner to the AIM Global Foundation, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to establish a CEO Leadership Program, master classes, and a series of business forums. This initiative will encourage vital dialogue and facilitate mutual growth across China and the GCC region.

Dean Li Haitao of CKGSB underscored the partnership's global significance, noting China's pivotal role in the 'Global South' and its expanding trade relations with the Middle East. This venture, signed at the AIM Congress' China Investment Forum, highlights burgeoning synergies between these regions' digital economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)