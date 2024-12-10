GLC Wealth Unveils New Delhi Office to Bolster Wealth Recovery Efforts

GLC Wealth, a prominent consulting firm based in Delhi, has launched a new office at Netaji Subhash Place, marking a pivotal step in its expansion strategy. The facility, spanning approximately 3,200 sq. ft., underscores the firm's robust growth and future ambitions in the wealth recovery domain.

The expansion aligns with GLC Wealth's strategic vision to augment its workforce from 25 to about 50 professionals over the next year. This move is part of its broader commitment to serving an expanded client base and diversifying service offerings. Currently leading in unclaimed wealth recovery in India, GLC Wealth oversees around Rs1,000 crores of assets, assisting over 1,000 families globally, including NRIs. The new office aims to elevate assets under recovery to Rs5,000 crores in three years, while exploring new areas such as inheritance planning, trust formations, and wealth management.

Group Head Ankit Garg remarked, "This new office exemplifies the GLC group's steadfast dedication to growth and innovation. As we prepare to double our team and expand our service portfolio, our focus remains on delivering unmatched value to clients." GLC Wealth's client-centric approach and ambitious goals position it to redefine financial services in India, signifying a leap toward growth and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)