Tragedy on the Streets: A Life Cut Short

On Monday, tragedy struck as 20-year-old Afreen Shah became one of seven victims killed by a Best bus accident in Kurla (West). It was Afreen's first day at her new job, and as she headed home, her father, Abdul Salim Shah, received a call he'd never forget.

Struggling to find an autorickshaw home, Afreen sought her father's advice. He suggested she walk towards the highway to catch a ride. Minutes later, a heart-wrenching call from Bhabha Hospital shattered his world, confirming Afreen's death.

Seven people lost their lives, and 42 were injured, prompting demands for government action on road safety issues like illegal parking and congestion. The police have arrested the bus driver, charging him with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

