Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Parking: Jajpur District's Safety Push

In an effort to reduce road accidents, Jajpur district has banned unauthorized parking of goods vehicles on main carriageways of national highways. This measure, active for one month, aims to enhance safety by unblocking vital routes and minimizing risks to essential vehicle movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:01 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Parking: Jajpur District's Safety Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to reduce the increasing number of road accidents, Jajpur District Collector P Anvesha Reddy has taken a firm stance against unauthorized parking on major national highways.

Illegally parked goods vehicles on NH-16, NH-53, and NH-20 have been causing significant disruptions to essential vehicle movement, as well as posing considerable risks of accidents.

The district has issued a notification restricting unauthorized parking on these routes for one month to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025