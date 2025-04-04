Crackdown on Illegal Parking: Jajpur District's Safety Push
In an effort to reduce road accidents, Jajpur district has banned unauthorized parking of goods vehicles on main carriageways of national highways. This measure, active for one month, aims to enhance safety by unblocking vital routes and minimizing risks to essential vehicle movement.
In an effort to reduce the increasing number of road accidents, Jajpur District Collector P Anvesha Reddy has taken a firm stance against unauthorized parking on major national highways.
Illegally parked goods vehicles on NH-16, NH-53, and NH-20 have been causing significant disruptions to essential vehicle movement, as well as posing considerable risks of accidents.
The district has issued a notification restricting unauthorized parking on these routes for one month to ensure the safety and security of the general public.
