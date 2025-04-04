Crackdown on Illegal Parking: Jajpur District's Safety Push

In an effort to reduce the increasing number of road accidents, Jajpur District Collector P Anvesha Reddy has taken a firm stance against unauthorized parking on major national highways.

Illegally parked goods vehicles on NH-16, NH-53, and NH-20 have been causing significant disruptions to essential vehicle movement, as well as posing considerable risks of accidents.

The district has issued a notification restricting unauthorized parking on these routes for one month to ensure the safety and security of the general public.

