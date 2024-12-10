Colombia and Honduras Win Big at IDB’s 2024 Superheroes of Development Contest

Teams from Colombia and Honduras emerged as winners of the Superheroes of Development 2024 contest, an initiative by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to celebrate and share pioneering development solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. This seventh edition attracted a record-breaking 149 entries from 26 countries, spotlighting impactful projects that tackled diverse challenges.

Superheroes of Development, part of BIDAcademy, highlights projects that not only overcome obstacles but also generate valuable insights for replication in other nations. Lorena Rodríguez Bu, head of the IDB’s Knowledge and Learning Division, emphasized the initiative's importance: “Knowledge is central to development because it enables us to design solutions, drive progress, and achieve a sustainable impact. This contest honors executing agencies that have transformed challenges into opportunities and created scalable solutions.”

The Winning Projects

Colombia: Combatting Deforestation with Entrepreneurship

Executing Agency: Agricultural Cooperative Development International/Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDI/VOCA).

Objective: Halt deforestation in the Paramillo and Catatumbo Barí national parks, areas threatened by illegal economies, and introduce sustainable rural development.

Impact:

487 families became stewards of conservation, merging environmental protection with productive agricultural practices.

The project employed "DecidoSer," a participatory tool fostering community ownership, reflection, and local knowledge-sharing to create lasting change.

Honduras: Accelerated Learning for Vulnerable Communities

Executing Agency: Strategic Projects Unit of Red Solidaria.

Objective: Address the severe learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which left over 600,000 Honduran students out of school in 2020.

Innovative Approach:

Developed a hybrid learning model using mobile classrooms and phone-based tutoring to reach children in remote areas without internet or computers.

Focused on improving literacy and numeracy skills among rural students, especially in coffee-growing regions.

Judging Panel and Future Implications

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of IDB leaders, including Jordan Schwartz, Ana María Ibáñez, and Anabel González. Their choices underscore the contest’s goal to spotlight scalable, impactful, and innovative solutions to the region’s most pressing challenges.

Looking Ahead

The lessons from these winning projects will serve as a blueprint for other countries facing similar issues in environmental conservation and education recovery. By leveraging the insights from these initiatives, the IDB aims to inspire a wave of progress throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Superheroes of Development contest continues to be a beacon for innovation, proving that communities and organizations can overcome daunting obstacles to create sustainable futures.