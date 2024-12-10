Geetanjali Homestate: Transforming Real Estate with Innovation and Trust

Left Menu

Geetanjali Homestate, a prominent real estate advisory firm, celebrates its decade-long journey under the leadership of founder Sunil Sisodiya. With a focus on innovation and transparency, the firm expands into international markets and strengthens its brand with Manushi Chhillar as ambassador, maintaining a client-first approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:28 IST
Geetanjali Homestate Marks a Decade of Excellence, Expands Global Footprint Under Leadership of Its Founder Sunil Sisodiya. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: Geetanjali Homestate, a leading real estate advisory firm, is making notable strides in reshaping the real estate landscape with its innovative approach under the leadership of founder Sunil Sisodiya. Since its inception in 2013, the company has become a prominent figure in the NCR region, renowned for its commitment to trust and transparency in service delivery.

As the company marks another milestone with the founder's birthday on December 11, it reflects on a decade of growth and innovation. From humble beginnings, Geetanjali Homestate now offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential and commercial investments, advisory solutions, and financing assistance. Recently, the company launched Geetanjali Global, extending its reach into international markets to provide world-class real estate solutions, in line with its mission of delivering value-driven services supported by advanced market insights and personalized client engagement.

Earlier this year, the firm appointed former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar as its brand ambassador, highlighting core values of trust, empowerment, and transparency. "Manushi embodies the qualities that align with our vision for real estate," Sisodiya noted, affirming the brand's dedication to excellence. With innovative service offerings such as investment consultancy, home loan assistance, and interior design, Geetanjali Homestate solidifies its leadership position by providing a comprehensive real estate experience. Looking forward, the company remains committed to expanding its presence domestically and internationally, driven by a core commitment to trust, integrity, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

