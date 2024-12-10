Left Menu

Air India Expands 'Vista Stream' to Single-Aisle Fleet

Air India has extended its 'Vista Stream' wireless inflight entertainment service to its single-aisle fleet, allowing passengers to access a diverse array of entertainment directly on personal devices. The service, offering over 1600 hours of content, was previously available only on Air India's wide-body aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air India, a private airline, announced on Tuesday the extension of its wireless inflight entertainment service, 'Vista Stream,' to its single-aisle fleet. The move promises passengers access to a vast array of entertainment options during their flights.

'Vista Stream' was initially launched in August and has since been available on Air India's wide-body fleet, excluding the recently added Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft. With this expansion, the service will now grace both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft across various international and domestic routes.

Passengers can enjoy over 1600 hours of premium entertainment, including Bollywood and Hollywood movies, documentaries, and children's programs. The service is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, and includes a live map for real-time flight tracking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

