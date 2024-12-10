Air India Expands 'Vista Stream' to Single-Aisle Fleet

Air India, a private airline, announced on Tuesday the extension of its wireless inflight entertainment service, 'Vista Stream,' to its single-aisle fleet. The move promises passengers access to a vast array of entertainment options during their flights.

'Vista Stream' was initially launched in August and has since been available on Air India's wide-body fleet, excluding the recently added Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft. With this expansion, the service will now grace both wide-body and narrow-body aircraft across various international and domestic routes.

Passengers can enjoy over 1600 hours of premium entertainment, including Bollywood and Hollywood movies, documentaries, and children's programs. The service is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS devices, and includes a live map for real-time flight tracking.

