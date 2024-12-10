EU Deepens Partnership with Zanzibar for Sustainable Development and Gender Equality

The European Union (EU) has reinforced its partnership with Zanzibar through two landmark agreements aimed at fostering sustainable development, marine conservation, and gender equality. The signing ceremony brought together Zanzibar’s Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elderly, and Children, EU representatives Rita Laranjinha and Hans Stausboll, senior government officials, and development partners. Key Initiatives and Funding Allocations:

The agreements align with the EU’s strategic goals of inclusive growth and sustainable development, introducing enhanced funding for the Bahari Yetu (“Our Ocean”) Project under the EU’s Team Europe Initiative for the Blue Economy, and expanding the Gender Transformative Action Programme in Zanzibar.

Bahari Yetu Project: €11 Million Investment in Marine Conservation

The EU allocated 32 billion TZS (€11 million) to the Bahari Yetu Project, a marine conservation initiative implemented by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The project focuses on:

Marine biodiversity protection: Safeguarding Zanzibar’s ocean ecosystems.

Sustainable fishing practices: Reducing overfishing while supporting local fishermen.

Plastic pollution mitigation: Addressing environmental challenges posed by waste.

Community empowerment: Creating sustainable economic opportunities for coastal communities, such as ecotourism and aquaculture initiatives.

This initiative is part of the EU’s broader efforts to support the Blue Economy, enhancing Zanzibar’s economic resilience and ecological preservation.

Gender Transformative Action Programme: €3 Million for Women’s Empowerment

The EU also committed an additional 8.8 billion TZS (€3 million) to bolster the Gender Transformative Action Programme in collaboration with UN Women and Zanzibar’s Ministry responsible for Gender. The expanded program will:

Eliminate barriers to women’s rights: Promote gender equality in laws and practices.

Enhance women’s leadership roles: Encourage active participation in public and private sectors.

Focus on girls’ education: Emphasize access to tertiary education for girls.

This initiative underscores the EU’s priority to promote gender equity and the social inclusion of women in Zanzibar’s development agenda.

Statements from EU Officials

Speaking on behalf of the EU, Ms. Rita Laranjinha emphasized, “These agreements demonstrate the EU’s unwavering commitment to Zanzibar’s long-term development, from fostering sustainable marine practices to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

Hans Stausboll added, “This partnership is an example of the EU’s broader mission to deliver tangible, long-term benefits for all Zanzibaris, contributing to shared prosperity, sustainability, and social inclusion.”

Strengthening Bilateral Ties with Tanzania

The agreements were signed during Laranjinha and Stausboll’s visit to Zanzibar, which also included bilateral discussions with President Hussein Mwinyi. The EU delegation’s engagement is part of a larger effort to deepen ties with Tanzania, as outlined in the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. This initiative emphasizes sustainable, high-quality investments in partner countries to deliver long-term positive impacts.

On December 10, Laranjinha and Stausboll are scheduled to attend the EU-Government of Tanzania Partnership Dialogue to further advance collaboration on shared priorities, including sustainable development, economic growth, and gender inclusion.

These agreements exemplify the EU’s commitment to partnering with Zanzibar and Tanzania to achieve sustainable growth and inclusive development. By focusing on marine conservation and gender equality, the EU aims to support local communities, protect natural resources, and empower women and girls to drive long-term progress.