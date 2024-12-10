Sustainiam Secures $1.45M Investment, Eyes Global Expansion

Green solutions pioneer, Sustainiam, announced a $1.45 million funding round on Tuesday, featuring investments from Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others.

The funds will propel Sustainiam's global operations expansion and workforce growth, the company revealed in an official statement.

Orios Venture Partners spearheaded this funding round, joined by investors like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Rajesh Sawhney, Harsh Vardhan Bhachandka, and Vinit Bhansali. Founder and CEO Sapna Nijhawan emphasized the need to transform the $700 billion global carbon market, which still relies on outdated over-the-counter trading methods. "Our digital solutions will revolutionize carbon credit registration and trading, enabling new supply streams," Nijhawan stated.

Sustainiam's agreement with Brookfield Asset Management further strengthens its commitment to sustainability, leveraging 400 MW of renewable assets for carbon credit generation. The company provides accessible software for businesses to monitor carbon emissions, aligning with their sustainability initiatives.

