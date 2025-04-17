Left Menu

Ecuador's New Economic Leadership: Appointments Signal Change

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa appoints Sariha Belen Moya as economy minister, replacing Luis Alberto Jaramillo. Jaramillo is shifted to lead production and foreign trade. Noboa's presidential victory over Luisa Gonzalez, who claimed fraud, ensures his governance for the next four years.

  • Ecuador

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has made significant changes within his administration by appointing Sariha Belen Moya as the new Minister of Economy to replace Luis Alberto Jaramillo. Moya previously held a key role as head of the National Planning Secretariat, suggesting strategic economic direction under her leadership.

In a simultaneous move, Jaramillo has been reassigned to the position of Minister of Production and Foreign Trade, a decision likely aiming to leverage his experience in boosting the country's economic output and international trade relations.

This cabinet reshuffle follows Noboa's electoral triumph over rival Luisa Gonzalez, who accused the election processes of tampering, marking a new chapter for Noboa as he begins a full four-year term. The changes are expected to redefine Ecuador's economic and trade strategies.

