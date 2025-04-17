Left Menu

Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys B-1B Bomber in Joint Drill with South Korea

North Korea has condemned the deployment of a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber during a joint military drill with South Korea, branding it an 'open threat.' The exercise, featuring fighter jets and advanced stealth bombers, has been deemed routine by U.S. and South Korean officials, sparking criticism from Pyongyang.

North Korea has condemned the United States' deployment of a B-1B strategic bomber during a joint military exercise with South Korea, calling it an 'open threat' to its security. This accusation was reported by North Korean state media KCNA on Thursday.

A spokesperson for North Korea's defense ministry criticized the routine inclusion of U.S. bombers in such drills, describing the action as 'reckless bluffing.' The B-1B deployment took place on Tuesday alongside fighter jets, according to information provided by Seoul's defense ministry.

Responding to the criticism, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu emphasized the defensive nature of the military activities. While North Korea has denounced these exercises as war rehearsals, Seoul maintains they are purely defensive. Additionally, a two-week exercise named 'Freedom Flag' began on Thursday, involving stealth fighter jets in mock enemy role training.

