Tensions Soar as U.S. Deploys B-1B Bomber in Joint Drill with South Korea

North Korea has condemned the United States' deployment of a B-1B strategic bomber during a joint military exercise with South Korea, calling it an 'open threat' to its security. This accusation was reported by North Korean state media KCNA on Thursday.

A spokesperson for North Korea's defense ministry criticized the routine inclusion of U.S. bombers in such drills, describing the action as 'reckless bluffing.' The B-1B deployment took place on Tuesday alongside fighter jets, according to information provided by Seoul's defense ministry.

Responding to the criticism, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu emphasized the defensive nature of the military activities. While North Korea has denounced these exercises as war rehearsals, Seoul maintains they are purely defensive. Additionally, a two-week exercise named 'Freedom Flag' began on Thursday, involving stealth fighter jets in mock enemy role training.

(With inputs from agencies.)