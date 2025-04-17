Left Menu

Market Jitters: Trade Talks and Tech Turmoil

Asian stocks were volatile after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned about economic growth risks. Technology shares kept markets on edge following negative forecasts from Nvidia and ASML. Trade policy uncertainties also pressured the dollar, while gold and oil prices remained buoyant as safe havens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:08 IST
Market Jitters: Trade Talks and Tech Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks experienced fluctuation on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a warning about potential economic slowdown and inflation risks due to tariffs. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policies pushed the dollar near three-year lows.

Technology shares remained in focus after a challenging session on Wednesday, triggered by adverse outlooks from tech giants Nvidia and ASML, with attention now shifting to Taiwan's TSMC's earnings. Safe haven gold continued its upward trajectory, reaching another record high on Thursday. Powell's comments about slowing U.S. economic growth led to lower Treasury yields.

Globally, chip stocks took a hit after ASML raised concerns about tariffs impacting its future outlook. Meanwhile, Nvidia anticipated a $5.5 billion impact from new U.S. export restrictions to China. As anticipation builds around evolving trade policies under President Trump, markets are closely watching for any new agreements that could influence investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025