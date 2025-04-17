Market Jitters: Trade Talks and Tech Turmoil

Asian stocks experienced fluctuation on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a warning about potential economic slowdown and inflation risks due to tariffs. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policies pushed the dollar near three-year lows.

Technology shares remained in focus after a challenging session on Wednesday, triggered by adverse outlooks from tech giants Nvidia and ASML, with attention now shifting to Taiwan's TSMC's earnings. Safe haven gold continued its upward trajectory, reaching another record high on Thursday. Powell's comments about slowing U.S. economic growth led to lower Treasury yields.

Globally, chip stocks took a hit after ASML raised concerns about tariffs impacting its future outlook. Meanwhile, Nvidia anticipated a $5.5 billion impact from new U.S. export restrictions to China. As anticipation builds around evolving trade policies under President Trump, markets are closely watching for any new agreements that could influence investor sentiment.

