Amazon's $80 Billion Export Vision: Propelling India's Manufacturing Glory

Amazon plans to enable $80 billion in exports from India by 2030, partnering with DPIIT to position India as a global manufacturing hub. The company aims to support MSMEs, and digital economy integration, and has launched initiatives like Amazon Shipping and Amazon Freight to aid logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amazon, the global e-commerce leader, on Tuesday pledged a commitment to facilitate USD 80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030. The announcement comes as Amazon partners with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to establish India as a preeminent global manufacturing center.

Amit Agarwal, Amazon's Senior Vice President for Emerging Markets, revealed these plans at the company's annual 'Smbhav Summit.' Agarwal emphasized their goal to quadruple focus on India, as reflected in the expansion of their Smbhav Venture Fund and initiatives aimed at digitizing local businesses.

Amazon, which already accounts for around 3% of India's B2C exports, excluding petroleum, is also working with India's DGFT to leverage initiatives like 'Districts as Export Hubs' to boost MSME exports. Additionally, Amazon introduced its logistics services—Amazon Shipping and Amazon Freight—to support businesses and D2C brands across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

