Nasdaq Rises Amid Inflation Anticipation

The Nasdaq outpaced Wall Street counterparts on Tuesday, buoyed by rising megacap tech stocks amid anticipation of a key inflation report expected to influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

By morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 145.77 points to 44,256.16, while the S&P 500 dipped marginally. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.12 points, reaching 19,818.81.

Speculation heightened over the Federal Reserve implementing another rate cut, following optimistic job growth and unemployment reports, though a likely pause in policy easing was suggested for January.

