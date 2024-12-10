Left Menu

Nasdaq Rises Amid Inflation Anticipation

The Nasdaq outperformed its Wall Street counterparts, driven by megacap technology stocks. As traders focus on an upcoming consumer price index report, the data could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones faced pressure, while individual company stocks displayed mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:36 IST
The Nasdaq outpaced Wall Street counterparts on Tuesday, buoyed by rising megacap tech stocks amid anticipation of a key inflation report expected to influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

By morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 145.77 points to 44,256.16, while the S&P 500 dipped marginally. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.12 points, reaching 19,818.81.

Speculation heightened over the Federal Reserve implementing another rate cut, following optimistic job growth and unemployment reports, though a likely pause in policy easing was suggested for January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

