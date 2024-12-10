Nasdaq Rises Amid Inflation Anticipation
The Nasdaq outperformed its Wall Street counterparts, driven by megacap technology stocks. As traders focus on an upcoming consumer price index report, the data could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones faced pressure, while individual company stocks displayed mixed results.
By morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 145.77 points to 44,256.16, while the S&P 500 dipped marginally. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.12 points, reaching 19,818.81.
Speculation heightened over the Federal Reserve implementing another rate cut, following optimistic job growth and unemployment reports, though a likely pause in policy easing was suggested for January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
