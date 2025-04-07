Tragic Measles Outbreak Claims Second Child in Texas Amid Vaccine Debate

An unvaccinated child has become the second victim of a measles outbreak in Texas, highlighting the ongoing public health challenge posed by low vaccination rates. With nearly 500 cases reported in Texas alone, health experts are urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated potential federal intervention as the outbreak continues to spread across 22 states. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently visited Texas to comfort the bereaved family and underscore the importance of the MMR vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a significant rise in measles cases nationwide, with teams redeployed to Texas. In the face of growing vaccine hesitancy, medical professionals are combating misinformation and reiterating the vaccine's role in preventing this highly contagious disease.

