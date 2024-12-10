Left Menu

Goldman Sachs CEO Signals Surge in Future Mergers

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon anticipates a rise in dealmaking, predicting levels may surpass 10-year averages by 2025. While optimism grows post-Trump's election, regulatory uncertainties remain. Goldman shifts focus back to investment banking, benefiting from a rebound in mergers and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:49 IST
David Solomon

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon expressed optimism about future dealmaking activities, suggesting that mergers and acquisitions could surpass 10-year averages by 2025. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Solomon said the firm has already benefitted from the resurgence in investment banking over the past year.

Solomon's confidence follows the election of Donald Trump, which has fueled expectations of pro-growth policies and potential regulatory changes. Despite optimism, it remains unclear how the new administration's economic strategies will affect the financial landscape.

Goldman has advised on significant deals, including Kellanova's acquisition by Mars for $36 billion, reinforcing its leadership in global mergers. While private equity buyouts lag, expectations for increased activity remain. However, Solomon noted regulatory constraints on trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

