Cryptocurrency Scam Hits Maharashtra Resident

A Maharashtra resident has fallen victim to a significant cryptocurrency scam, losing Rs 47.47 lakh. Thane police reported that the 38-year-old man was lured into the investment by fraudsters via WhatsApp and phone calls between February and March this year.

The perpetrators convinced him to deposit money into various bank accounts. Despite assurances of high returns, the victim did not receive any and was unable to recover his funds. An FIR has been filed under IT Act sections, linking a company to the fraud.

Authorities are currently tracing digital leads, including bank transactions and communication trails, to apprehend the culprits. They also urge caution among citizens engaging in online investments and stress the importance of verifying platform legitimacy before financial dealings.

