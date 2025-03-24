Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Scam Hits Maharashtra Resident

A 38-year-old man from Thane, Maharashtra lost Rs 47.47 lakh to fraudsters promoting a cryptocurrency investment scam. The victim was lured through WhatsApp and calls, but received no returns. Police are investigating under the IT Act, warning citizens about online investment risks.

Updated: 24-03-2025 11:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra resident has fallen victim to a significant cryptocurrency scam, losing Rs 47.47 lakh. Thane police reported that the 38-year-old man was lured into the investment by fraudsters via WhatsApp and phone calls between February and March this year.

The perpetrators convinced him to deposit money into various bank accounts. Despite assurances of high returns, the victim did not receive any and was unable to recover his funds. An FIR has been filed under IT Act sections, linking a company to the fraud.

Authorities are currently tracing digital leads, including bank transactions and communication trails, to apprehend the culprits. They also urge caution among citizens engaging in online investments and stress the importance of verifying platform legitimacy before financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

