Left Menu

Blackstone's Bold Outlook: IPO Surge and AI Booms Fuel 2025 M&A Ambitions

Blackstone is optimistic about a favorable environment for mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs in 2025, aiming to double its investment exits. The buyout firm sees opportunities in artificial intelligence and expects lower interest rates to support large leveraged buyouts as the U.S. economy strengthens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:50 IST
Blackstone's Bold Outlook: IPO Surge and AI Booms Fuel 2025 M&A Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Blackstone anticipates an improved landscape for mergers and acquisitions and a revival in initial public offerings by 2025, enabling the company to more than double its investment exits, according to a senior executive speaking with Reuters.

"IPO markets are open, and the cost of capital has decreased," stated Martin Brand, head of North America private equity at Blackstone, during the Reuters NEXT conference in New York. Brand highlighted the positive growth potential tied to the booming artificial intelligence sector and reduced interest rates, which improve the outlook for leveraged buyouts.

With recent acquisitions like Jersey Mike's Subs and AirTrunk, Blackstone exemplifies the trend of increasing deal activity, foreseeing a strong U.S. economy as a catalyst for future M&A efforts. The investment giant manages about $1.1 trillion in assets, eyeing AI as a significant growth avenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024