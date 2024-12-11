Left Menu

Top Financial Moves: Ashtead's NY Shift, Domino's Bid & Shell's Legal Settlement

Ashtead plans to list in New York, affecting London. Domino's bids for Wingstop's UK franchise. Shell and Greenpeace settle a lawsuit regarding protests on a Shell vessel. Thames Water's leader dismisses break-up talks, focusing on averting a cash crisis by raising funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:20 IST
Top Financial Moves: Ashtead's NY Shift, Domino's Bid & Shell's Legal Settlement
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Ashtead, a construction equipment rental firm, aims to transfer its listing from London to New York, signaling a significant impact on London's financial stature.

Domino's Pizza joins a list of contenders, including private equity firms, eyeing Wingstop's UK franchise, intensifying the competition in the fried chicken market.

Shell and Greenpeace have resolved a major legal battle over activists occupying a Shell production unit, spotlighting environmental challenges and corporate rivalry.

Meanwhile, Thames Water's chief executive countered breakup talks, emphasizing debt and equity acquisition strategies to prevent an impending cash shortage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024