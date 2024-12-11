Top Financial Moves: Ashtead's NY Shift, Domino's Bid & Shell's Legal Settlement

Ashtead, a construction equipment rental firm, aims to transfer its listing from London to New York, signaling a significant impact on London's financial stature.

Domino's Pizza joins a list of contenders, including private equity firms, eyeing Wingstop's UK franchise, intensifying the competition in the fried chicken market.

Shell and Greenpeace have resolved a major legal battle over activists occupying a Shell production unit, spotlighting environmental challenges and corporate rivalry.

Meanwhile, Thames Water's chief executive countered breakup talks, emphasizing debt and equity acquisition strategies to prevent an impending cash shortage.

