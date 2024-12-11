Top Financial Moves: Ashtead's NY Shift, Domino's Bid & Shell's Legal Settlement
Ashtead plans to list in New York, affecting London. Domino's bids for Wingstop's UK franchise. Shell and Greenpeace settle a lawsuit regarding protests on a Shell vessel. Thames Water's leader dismisses break-up talks, focusing on averting a cash crisis by raising funds.
Ashtead, a construction equipment rental firm, aims to transfer its listing from London to New York, signaling a significant impact on London's financial stature.
Domino's Pizza joins a list of contenders, including private equity firms, eyeing Wingstop's UK franchise, intensifying the competition in the fried chicken market.
Shell and Greenpeace have resolved a major legal battle over activists occupying a Shell production unit, spotlighting environmental challenges and corporate rivalry.
Meanwhile, Thames Water's chief executive countered breakup talks, emphasizing debt and equity acquisition strategies to prevent an impending cash shortage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-UK investor Covalis, France's Suez team up for Thames Water bid
Thames Water's Financial Lifeline: A Critical Turnaround
Thames Water's Strategic Financial Resurgence
Big Deals and Strategic Moves: Qatar, Thames Water, Aviva, and Visma in the Spotlight
Thames Water Creditors Lack Veto on Fine Payments