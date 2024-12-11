New Seafood Processing Facility in Porirua Boosts Jobs, Exports, and Community Opportunities

A state-of-the-art seafood processing factory, the Wellington Kaimoana Hub, has officially opened in Porirua, north of Wellington, promising to generate export revenue, create jobs, and strengthen community ties. The facility, a joint venture between Māori-owned seafood companies Moana New Zealand and Port Nicholson Fisheries, was inaugurated by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones.

“I commend Moana New Zealand and Port Nicholson Fisheries for their collaboration, which has resulted in this impressive facility. It will deliver significant benefits to both the local community and the country’s economy,” Minister Jones said at the opening ceremony.

A Boost for New Zealand’s Seafood Sector

The seafood industry is a vital contributor to New Zealand’s economy, with billions of dollars in export revenue annually and employment for around 9,000 people in wild capture fishing and processing. The new hub will further enhance this sector’s capacity and resilience.

“The seafood sector is not only a key driver of economic growth but also a source of pride for its sustainability and quality,” Jones emphasized. “Its success, even in the face of challenges such as adverse weather and global uncertainties, reflects the dedication of those who work tirelessly in this industry.”

Facility Highlights and Economic Potential

The 4,500m² purpose-built facility is equipped to meet increasing global demand for premium New Zealand kaimoana. The hub’s advanced processing capabilities will support efficient production and sustainable practices, ensuring the quality New Zealand seafood is renowned for.

“Consumers locally and globally value New Zealand seafood for its high quality and sustainability. The Wellington Kaimoana Hub will help meet growing demand and strengthen our position in international markets,” said Jones.

Commitment to Growth and Sustainability

The joint venture demonstrates the power of collaboration between Māori enterprises, combining traditional values with modern business strategies to drive economic development.

Jones highlighted the Government’s role in supporting the seafood sector: “I am committed to ensuring the Government facilitates sustainable growth in this vital industry.”

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The hub is expected to generate employment opportunities, foster skills development, and contribute to the economic prosperity of Porirua and surrounding areas. It stands as a symbol of innovation and collaboration, strengthening both the community and the seafood sector.

With this new facility, New Zealand’s seafood industry is poised to achieve continued growth, delivering benefits for whānau, communities, and the national economy.