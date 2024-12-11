Left Menu

OYO Expands Footprint: New Hotel Every 2-3 Days in Rajasthan

OYO is rapidly expanding its presence in Rajasthan by onboarding a new hotel every 2-3 days. The company plans to set up a back office in the state to support its overseas operations. CEO Ritesh Agarwal highlighted the surge in hotel bookings post-Covid and anticipates a robust winter tourism season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OYO, a prominent travel tech platform, is making significant strides in Rajasthan by adding a new hotel every 2-3 days, according to a company official. The firm plans to establish a back office in the state to bolster its overseas business.

At the Rising Rajasthan Summit, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal revealed that the platform receives approximately 1 lakh daily bookings both in India and internationally. This growth comes as the company continues to capitalize on the post-Covid travel boom.

Agarwal noted the upcoming winter season is expected to be the strongest for tourism in the past decade, reflecting the ongoing recovery of the hotel industry which has experienced 100% year-on-year growth post-pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

