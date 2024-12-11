OYO Expands Footprint: New Hotel Every 2-3 Days in Rajasthan

OYO, a prominent travel tech platform, is making significant strides in Rajasthan by adding a new hotel every 2-3 days, according to a company official. The firm plans to establish a back office in the state to bolster its overseas business.

At the Rising Rajasthan Summit, OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal revealed that the platform receives approximately 1 lakh daily bookings both in India and internationally. This growth comes as the company continues to capitalize on the post-Covid travel boom.

Agarwal noted the upcoming winter season is expected to be the strongest for tourism in the past decade, reflecting the ongoing recovery of the hotel industry which has experienced 100% year-on-year growth post-pandemic.

