Tragic River Drowning; Teen's Body Recovered

The body of Vishaldeep, a teenage boy who drowned in the Beas River while bathing with friends, was recovered by divers. This follows the discovery of bodies of two other boys who met the same fate. Authorities are still searching for one more missing boy.

Updated: 18-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:48 IST
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Beas River where the body of a teenage boy, identified as Vishaldeep, was recovered. The boy had drowned while taking a bath with a group of friends, police reported on Friday.

This recovery adds to the somber discovery of two other boys' bodies, found earlier after they all drowned in the river on April 13. The boys were reportedly bathing when the incident occurred.

Search efforts remain underway as authorities work to locate one more missing boy, bringing further attention to water safety concerns in the area.

