Tragic River Drowning; Teen's Body Recovered

A tragic incident unfolded in the Beas River where the body of a teenage boy, identified as Vishaldeep, was recovered. The boy had drowned while taking a bath with a group of friends, police reported on Friday.

This recovery adds to the somber discovery of two other boys' bodies, found earlier after they all drowned in the river on April 13. The boys were reportedly bathing when the incident occurred.

Search efforts remain underway as authorities work to locate one more missing boy, bringing further attention to water safety concerns in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)