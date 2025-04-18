Apollo Hospital and Medtronic India Unite for Renal Denervation Impact

Indore, April 18, 2025: In a strategic partnership, Apollo Hospital in Indore is collaborating with Medtronic India to set up a specialized renal denervation therapy center. This alliance, formalized via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to revolutionize treatment for patients with resistant hypertension.

Through this initiative, both institutions aim to bolster the skillset of healthcare professionals with intensive training and workshops. Cutting-edge technologies and techniques will be at the forefront of this endeavor, ensuring that medical teams are equipped to manage hypertension effectively, beyond conventional drug therapies.

Additionally, community education initiatives will play a crucial role in this partnership. By raising awareness among patients and caregivers about hypertension and its management, Medtronic India and Apollo Hospital intend to enhance patient outcomes and redefine hypertension care standards across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)