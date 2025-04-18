Left Menu

Apollo Hospital and Medtronic India Unite for Renal Denervation Impact

Apollo Hospital in Indore has partnered with Medtronic India to develop a center for renal denervation therapy, targeting resistant hypertension. This collaboration emphasizes enhancing medical expertise and public awareness through training programs and educational outreach, aiming for improved health outcomes in hypertension management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 10:46 IST
Apollo Hospital and Medtronic India Unite for Renal Denervation Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore, April 18, 2025: In a strategic partnership, Apollo Hospital in Indore is collaborating with Medtronic India to set up a specialized renal denervation therapy center. This alliance, formalized via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to revolutionize treatment for patients with resistant hypertension.

Through this initiative, both institutions aim to bolster the skillset of healthcare professionals with intensive training and workshops. Cutting-edge technologies and techniques will be at the forefront of this endeavor, ensuring that medical teams are equipped to manage hypertension effectively, beyond conventional drug therapies.

Additionally, community education initiatives will play a crucial role in this partnership. By raising awareness among patients and caregivers about hypertension and its management, Medtronic India and Apollo Hospital intend to enhance patient outcomes and redefine hypertension care standards across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025