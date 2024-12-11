Dollar Dominates: U.S. Inflation Anticipation and Asian Currency Dip

The U.S. dollar strengthened against European currencies on Wednesday as the financial world braced for a pivotal reading on U.S. inflation. The strengthening dollar was buoyed by a report suggesting China may allow its currency to weaken next year, sending Asian currencies lower.

Traders are keenly eyeing U.S. consumer price index data, with economists forecasting a rise in both headline and core figures, potentially impacting Federal Reserve rate expectations. The anticipation has bolstered the dollar, with an 85% chance currently assigned to a Fed rate cut later this month.

The ripple effects were sharply felt in Asia, as the dollar rose against both onshore and offshore yuan. The Bank of Japan awaits data on escalating inflation that may provoke an interest-rate hike, further intensifying currency market volatility.

