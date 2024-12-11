Left Menu

Dollar Dominates: U.S. Inflation Anticipation and Asian Currency Dip

The U.S. dollar strengthened against European currencies as markets awaited a key U.S. inflation report, while Asian currencies slipped on news of potential Chinese yuan devaluation. Federal Reserve interest rate expectations are also in focus as global economic stimuli and trade tensions intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:45 IST
Dollar Dominates: U.S. Inflation Anticipation and Asian Currency Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar strengthened against European currencies on Wednesday as the financial world braced for a pivotal reading on U.S. inflation. The strengthening dollar was buoyed by a report suggesting China may allow its currency to weaken next year, sending Asian currencies lower.

Traders are keenly eyeing U.S. consumer price index data, with economists forecasting a rise in both headline and core figures, potentially impacting Federal Reserve rate expectations. The anticipation has bolstered the dollar, with an 85% chance currently assigned to a Fed rate cut later this month.

The ripple effects were sharply felt in Asia, as the dollar rose against both onshore and offshore yuan. The Bank of Japan awaits data on escalating inflation that may provoke an interest-rate hike, further intensifying currency market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024