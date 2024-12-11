Left Menu

Fueling Rural Growth: PACS Driving Economic Empowerment

Over 280 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies from across India have applied to establish retail fuel outlets, as announced by Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. This government-led initiative aims to strengthen financial sustainability of PACS, create jobs for rural youth, and boost local economies by enhancing fuel accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster rural economies, a total of 286 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies from 25 states and Union Territories have applied to set up retail petrol and diesel outlets, according to Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. The announcement was made in a written response to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister revealed that 109 PACS from four states have consented to convert their wholesale consumer pumps into retail outlets. Out of these, 45 societies have received letters of intent from oil marketing companies, marking a step forward in this strategic venture.

This initiative aims to fortify PACS by creating additional revenue streams and enhancing their financial viability. It will also generate employment opportunities for rural youth and make fuel more accessible in rural areas, thereby supporting agricultural and transportation needs and contributing to local economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

