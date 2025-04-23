Left Menu

Candlelight Vigil in Kashmir: A Cry Against Terrorism

Sajad Lone led a candlelight vigil protesting the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Denouncing the violence, he urged Kashmiris to reject such acts against guests. The attack, the deadliest since 2019, prompted widespread protests and calls for peace and resilience against external threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Conference chief Sajad Lone took a poignant stand on Wednesday by leading a candlelight vigil against the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring Kashmir's collective sorrow as he declared that the region was 'shedding tears of blood.'

The attack, occurring at the popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, marked the deadliest strike in the Kashmir Valley since the tragic 2019 Pulwama assault. The incident claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, while leaving several others injured. In response, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti organized a march from Sher-e-Kashmir Park to the historic Lal Chowk city centre.

In the heart of the protests, Lone, an MLA of Handwara, expressed deep regret over the loss, labeling the attack as the most severe in the past thirty years. He passionately addressed reporters, emphasizing that the violence contradicted Kashmir's famed hospitality, and issued a defiant warning to the assailants: 'This is our land, these visitors are our guests. We will not tolerate even a glare directed at them.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

