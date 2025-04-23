Rohit Sharma's Brilliant Performance Elevates Mumbai to Thrilling Victory

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Rohit Sharma's scintillating 70 off 46 balls steered Mumbai Indians to a commanding seven-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League encounter. The decisive victory, achieved with 26 balls remaining, hoisted MI to third place in the league standings.

Chasing a modest target of 144, Mumbai began falteringly, with opener Ryan Rickelton dismissed for 11. However, Rohit, in extraordinary form, partnered with Will Jacks to stabilize the innings with a crucial 64-run stand. Suryakumar Yadav then complemented Rohit's efforts, contributing an unbeaten 40 off 19 balls to seal MI's win at 146/3.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, having faced a severe top-order collapse, were powered to a fighting total of 143/8 by a valiant 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar. Despite Klaasen's commanding 71 and Manohar's pivotal 43, Trent Boult's exceptional bowling performance, capturing four wickets for 26 runs, anchored MI's bowling attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)