Left Menu

Retail Investors Boost India's Market Stability

The surge of retail investors in India has bolstered market stability, with demat accounts surpassing 17 crore. SEBI's Ananth Narayan highlights the positive impact on capital formation and urges industry collaboration on risk reduction and efficiency at the Global Economic Policy Forum 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:55 IST
Retail Investors Boost India's Market Stability
Securities and Exchange Board of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ananth Narayan G, a Whole-Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has emphasized the critical role of retail investors in sustaining India's capital formation cycle. Speaking at the Global Economic Policy Forum 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Finance and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Narayan noted the stabilizing influence of retail investors on the financial markets.

In recent years, there has been a concerted effort to attract more individuals to participate in the financial ecosystem, resulting in an increase in retail investors nationwide. Data from key depositories such as National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) reveal that as of August 31, 2024, India's registered demat accounts have exceeded 17 crore, highlighting widespread confidence in the stock market.

With the low volatility in Indian markets, Narayan pointed out the growing interest from foreign investors. He also stressed the need for improving infrastructure efficiency, transparency, and risk management within the industry. He called for a collaborative approach to overcoming challenges, including asset valuation, while participating in SEBI's advisory consultations on regulatory matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024