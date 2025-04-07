Harry Brook: England's New White-Ball Captain

In a significant leadership change for England's cricket team, Harry Brook has been appointed as the country's new white-ball captain. This decision follows Jos Buttler's recent step down after England's underwhelming performance at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Brook, 26, expressed his excitement about the role, asserting his commitment to leading the team to future victories. His first series as permanent captain will be against the West Indies at home in May, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

Despite speculation about Ben Stokes taking the captaincy, the England and Wales Cricket Board settled on Brook, allowing Stokes to concentrate on his fitness for the upcoming Ashes. With a solid record in both ODIs and T20s, Brook represents a forward-thinking choice for England's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)