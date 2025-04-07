Left Menu

Harry Brook: England's New White-Ball Captain

Harry Brook has been appointed as England's white-ball cricket captain, replacing Jos Buttler who stepped down after a disappointing Champions Trophy. Brook, who has played 26 ODIs and 44 T20s for England, is expected to lead the team in upcoming matches against the West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:36 IST
Harry Brook: England's New White-Ball Captain
Harry Brook

In a significant leadership change for England's cricket team, Harry Brook has been appointed as the country's new white-ball captain. This decision follows Jos Buttler's recent step down after England's underwhelming performance at the ICC Champions Trophy.

Brook, 26, expressed his excitement about the role, asserting his commitment to leading the team to future victories. His first series as permanent captain will be against the West Indies at home in May, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

Despite speculation about Ben Stokes taking the captaincy, the England and Wales Cricket Board settled on Brook, allowing Stokes to concentrate on his fitness for the upcoming Ashes. With a solid record in both ODIs and T20s, Brook represents a forward-thinking choice for England's cricketing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025