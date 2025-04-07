Left Menu

Gaza's Flattened Fields: Soldiers Reveal 'Kill Zone' Tactics

A report by Breaking the Silence details Israeli military operations in Gaza, where troops leveled residential and agricultural areas to create a buffer zone. Soldiers described devastating destruction and a chilling 'kill zone' established around the enclave, leading to extensive loss of life and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:32 IST
Gaza's Flattened Fields: Soldiers Reveal 'Kill Zone' Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A report by the Israeli rights group Breaking the Silence has exposed the extreme measures employed by Israeli troops in Gaza. According to testimonies from soldiers, farmland and entire residential districts were razed to create a 'kill zone' around the enclave.

The buffer zone, initially extended to 800-1,500 meters inside Gaza by late December 2024, was purportedly necessary to prevent further attacks like the disastrous October 2023 assault by Hamas fighters. Soldiers described the extensive demolition of buildings and farmland, leaving large tracts of the area likened to scenes from Hiroshima.

The testimonies highlighted the lack of proportionality and accountability in these operations. With the death toll rising and thousands displaced, the military's actions have been met with criticism. Although the area is heavily monitored, loose rules of engagement have led to severe humanitarian implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025