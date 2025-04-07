Gaza's Flattened Fields: Soldiers Reveal 'Kill Zone' Tactics

A report by the Israeli rights group Breaking the Silence has exposed the extreme measures employed by Israeli troops in Gaza. According to testimonies from soldiers, farmland and entire residential districts were razed to create a 'kill zone' around the enclave.

The buffer zone, initially extended to 800-1,500 meters inside Gaza by late December 2024, was purportedly necessary to prevent further attacks like the disastrous October 2023 assault by Hamas fighters. Soldiers described the extensive demolition of buildings and farmland, leaving large tracts of the area likened to scenes from Hiroshima.

The testimonies highlighted the lack of proportionality and accountability in these operations. With the death toll rising and thousands displaced, the military's actions have been met with criticism. Although the area is heavily monitored, loose rules of engagement have led to severe humanitarian implications.

