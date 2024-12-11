Pioneering Sustainable Urban Transport: SWITCH Mobility's Electric Buses

SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, introduced two innovative low-floor electric city buses, EiV12 and E1, broadening its product line, according to a top official on Wednesday.

The SWITCH EiV12 platform has been entirely designed and manufactured in-house to meet urban commute needs, providing top-tier performance, safety, and reliability standards. Notably, the EiV12 is recognized as India's first low-floor city bus with a scalable battery capacity surpassing 400 kWh.

The SWITCH E1 was ceremonially dispatched for the European market on Wednesday, sharing its design framework with the EiV12. With an expected domestic electric city bus market growth of 21% CAGR by 2030, SWITCH Mobility is poised to lead the electric mobility sector.

