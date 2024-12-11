Haiti Reopens Capital Airport Amid Gang Violence Concerns

In a recent development, Haiti's government has resumed commercial flights at the capital's Toussaint Louverture International Airport. The airport was previously shut for a month due to escalating gang violence in the nearby areas.

The resumption of services was confirmed by the country's aviation authority in an announcement released on Wednesday. The notice informed that the airport had returned to normal operations.

However, it remains uncertain when incoming and outgoing flights will actually take off, as a United States regulatory body still enforces a ban on flights from the airport, complicating the situation further.

