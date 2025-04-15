U.S.-China Tariff Tensions: Xia Baolong's Fiery Remarks

In a bold statement on Tuesday, Xia Baolong, the Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, strongly criticized the United States' ongoing tariff war as 'extremely shameless.' He accused the U.S. of trying to undermine Hong Kong's economic stability.

The director of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Xia, emphasized that bullying tactics have historically proven ineffective against the Chinese people, including those in Hong Kong. Drawing on China's rich cultural heritage, Xia challenged the U.S., saying their strategies would not intimidate China.

His comments come after China retaliated against recent U.S. tariff hikes by increasing its own levies on American imports to 125%. Hong Kong, caught in this trade dispute, has chosen not to impose retaliatory tariffs for now, signaling a divergent approach from mainland China.

(With inputs from agencies.)