U.S.-China Tariff Tensions: Xia Baolong's Fiery Remarks

Xia Baolong, a key Chinese official, has criticized the U.S. tariff war against China as 'extremely shameless' and aimed at undermining Hong Kong's economy. Responding to recent U.S. tariff hikes, Xia emphasized China's resilience and dismissed pressure tactics, highlighting the cultural strength drawn from 5,000 years of history.

Updated: 15-04-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 09:33 IST
In a bold statement on Tuesday, Xia Baolong, the Chinese official overseeing Hong Kong affairs, strongly criticized the United States' ongoing tariff war as 'extremely shameless.' He accused the U.S. of trying to undermine Hong Kong's economic stability.

The director of China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Xia, emphasized that bullying tactics have historically proven ineffective against the Chinese people, including those in Hong Kong. Drawing on China's rich cultural heritage, Xia challenged the U.S., saying their strategies would not intimidate China.

His comments come after China retaliated against recent U.S. tariff hikes by increasing its own levies on American imports to 125%. Hong Kong, caught in this trade dispute, has chosen not to impose retaliatory tariffs for now, signaling a divergent approach from mainland China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

