Wall Street Ready for Rally: Fed Rate Cut Expected

Wall Street was on course for an upward opening Wednesday, as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut remained strong following an inflation report aligning with forecasts.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3% in November, matching economist predictions. Core inflation marked 3.3%, excluding food and energy. Confidence in a Federal Reserve 25-basis-point rate cut later this month reached 96% based on CME's FedWatch Tool data, spurred by recent employment statistics.

U.S. equity futures showed the Dow Jones up by 64 points, the S&P 500 by 20.5 points, and Nasdaq by 114.5 points. This activity follows a broadly positive start to December for the indexes. Further stock movements included GameStop's 2.9% rise post-earnings report, General Motors' gain following its decision to cease robotaxi development, and Macy's decline due to profit forecast downgrades.

