Left Menu

Wall Street Ready for Rally: Fed Rate Cut Expected

Wall Street is poised for gains following an expected inflation report, reinforcing predictions of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. U.S. stock indexes rose in premarket trading, while major stocks like Tesla and Nvidia surged. GameStop and General Motors also saw gains, despite Macy's forecast cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:32 IST
Wall Street Ready for Rally: Fed Rate Cut Expected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street was on course for an upward opening Wednesday, as expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut remained strong following an inflation report aligning with forecasts.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 0.3% in November, matching economist predictions. Core inflation marked 3.3%, excluding food and energy. Confidence in a Federal Reserve 25-basis-point rate cut later this month reached 96% based on CME's FedWatch Tool data, spurred by recent employment statistics.

U.S. equity futures showed the Dow Jones up by 64 points, the S&P 500 by 20.5 points, and Nasdaq by 114.5 points. This activity follows a broadly positive start to December for the indexes. Further stock movements included GameStop's 2.9% rise post-earnings report, General Motors' gain following its decision to cease robotaxi development, and Macy's decline due to profit forecast downgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024