Controversy Arises Over Inauguration Date: CPI(M)'s New AKG Centre

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has dismissed media reports claiming that the inauguration of the new AKG Centre was set on April 23 due to its auspiciousness. Party state secretary M V Govindan clarified that the date was chosen based on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 15:10 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), in Kerala, has firmly denied claims that the April 23 inauguration of their new AKG Centre was selected for its auspicious nature. According to party state secretary M V Govindan, the date was chosen purely based on the availability of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will officiate the ceremony.

Govindan criticized the media reports as negative portrayals, emphasizing that multiple dates were considered for the event. 'We proposed April 22, 23, and 24, but only the 23rd matched the Chief Minister's schedule,' he explained to reporters.

The new AKG Centre, set to become the CPI(M) state committee's headquarters, is a nine-story building designed by architect N Mahesh. While the total construction costs remain undisclosed pending project completion, Govindan assured the structure was built after obtaining necessary permits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

