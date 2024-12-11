Precious Metals Shine as FTSE 100 Edges Higher Amid U.S. Inflation Data

Britain's FTSE 100 index saw a slight uptick on Wednesday, driven primarily by gains in precious metal miners. This followed the release of U.S. inflation data that matched expectations, suggesting a possible Federal Reserve rate cut in the coming week.

The blue-chip index rose 0.3%, with precious metal miners advancing 5.1%, buoyed by a rise in gold prices. Notable performances were seen from Endeavour Mining and Pearson, the latter boosted by a price target upgrade from J.P. Morgan.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is anticipated to maintain current interest rates, moving more cautiously compared to central banks in the U.S. and Europe. A key economic indicator, the upcoming GDP estimate for October, will be closely monitored ahead of the BoE's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)