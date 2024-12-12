FAA Extends Port-au-Prince Flight Ban Until March
The Federal Aviation Administration has extended a ban on U.S. airlines flying to or from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for another 90 days until March 25. Initially imposed due to gunfire incidents, the ban affects commercial flights, with exceptions for other airports in northern Haiti.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it will maintain the prohibition on U.S. airlines operating in or out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, extending it by 90 days until March 25.
The extension follows an initial 30-day ban announced on November 12, which was prompted by three commercial jetliners being struck by gunfire. In a subsequent decision on November 21, the FAA permitted flights to six airports in northern Haiti, including locations such as Cap-Haitien and Jacmel, while keeping the restrictions for the capital in place.
This extended ban on Port-au-Prince aims to ensure passenger safety but highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the Haitian capital's aviation sector.
