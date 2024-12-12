FAA Extends Port-au-Prince Flight Ban Until March

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it will maintain the prohibition on U.S. airlines operating in or out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, extending it by 90 days until March 25.

The extension follows an initial 30-day ban announced on November 12, which was prompted by three commercial jetliners being struck by gunfire. In a subsequent decision on November 21, the FAA permitted flights to six airports in northern Haiti, including locations such as Cap-Haitien and Jacmel, while keeping the restrictions for the capital in place.

This extended ban on Port-au-Prince aims to ensure passenger safety but highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the Haitian capital's aviation sector.

