FAA Extends Port-au-Prince Flight Ban Until March

The Federal Aviation Administration has extended a ban on U.S. airlines flying to or from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, for another 90 days until March 25. Initially imposed due to gunfire incidents, the ban affects commercial flights, with exceptions for other airports in northern Haiti.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 02:28 IST
FAA Extends Port-au-Prince Flight Ban Until March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday that it will maintain the prohibition on U.S. airlines operating in or out of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, extending it by 90 days until March 25.

The extension follows an initial 30-day ban announced on November 12, which was prompted by three commercial jetliners being struck by gunfire. In a subsequent decision on November 21, the FAA permitted flights to six airports in northern Haiti, including locations such as Cap-Haitien and Jacmel, while keeping the restrictions for the capital in place.

This extended ban on Port-au-Prince aims to ensure passenger safety but highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by the Haitian capital's aviation sector.

