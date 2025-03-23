Left Menu

Air India Seeks Incentives for Aviation Hub at Delhi Airport

Air India proposes incentives for enhancing international traffic at Delhi airport. The airline requests lower landing charges for long-haul flights and incentives for increased transit traffic. These suggestions aim to establish India as a significant aviation hub, fostering economic growth and increasing transit services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:37 IST
Air India Seeks Incentives for Aviation Hub at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India has put forward a proposal seeking incentives to boost international traffic at Delhi airport, alongside a request for reduced landing fees for long-haul flights.

Addressing the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the airline presents these suggestions for the 2024-2029 tariff plan, aiming to enhance its international connectivity and cater to growing passenger demand.

Citing India's ambition to become a major aviation hub, Air India's CEO underscores the economic benefits of expanding wide-body services and increasing transit traffic, urging regulatory support to facilitate this growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025