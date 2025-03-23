Air India Seeks Incentives for Aviation Hub at Delhi Airport

Air India has put forward a proposal seeking incentives to boost international traffic at Delhi airport, alongside a request for reduced landing fees for long-haul flights.

Addressing the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the airline presents these suggestions for the 2024-2029 tariff plan, aiming to enhance its international connectivity and cater to growing passenger demand.

Citing India's ambition to become a major aviation hub, Air India's CEO underscores the economic benefits of expanding wide-body services and increasing transit traffic, urging regulatory support to facilitate this growth.

