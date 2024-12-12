NZ Food and Fibre Exports Set to Break Records with Projected $58.3 Billion by 2026

New Zealand’s food and fibre exports are poised for unprecedented growth, with projections indicating an impressive $56.9 billion by 30 June 2025, and a record-breaking $58.3 billion the following year. These forecasts underscore the sector’s resilience and innovation, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The remarkable efforts and creativity of our world-class farmers, growers, fishers, foresters, and processors are driving this phenomenal performance,” McClay said. “Strong global demand and favorable pricing in key markets have positioned our food and fibre sector for extraordinary growth.” Key Export Highlights:

Dairy Products: Exports are forecast to surge by 10% to $25.5 billion in 2025, fueled by limited global supply and rising prices. This substantial growth reflects the consistent quality and reputation of New Zealand dairy on the global stage. Meat and Wool: Revenues are anticipated to grow slightly to $11.4 billion, driven by tightening global beef supplies and increased demand. Horticulture: The sector is expected to achieve record revenues of $8.0 billion, a 12% rise, with kiwifruit exports surpassing $3 billion for the first time. This milestone highlights strong international appreciation for New Zealand’s premium produce. Forestry: Recovering from supply chain challenges, forestry export revenues are predicted to rebound 4% to $6.0 billion in 2025, aided by renewed construction activity in China and global market engagement.

Government Support and Innovation:

“The primary sector remains the backbone of our economy and is pivotal to our ambitious goal of doubling exports by value within the next decade,” said McClay. To foster this growth, the Government has introduced an array of initiatives, including:

Streamlining regulations to reduce costs for farmers and boost productivity.

Expediting approval processes to facilitate innovation.

Securing international trade deals to enhance market access and returns.

“The demand for high-quality, sustainable, and safe food and fibre products is increasing globally. New Zealand is uniquely positioned to meet this demand,” McClay noted.

The Government’s agricultural leadership team—comprised of Todd McClay, Biosecurity, Food Safety, and Animal Welfare Minister Andrew Hoggard, Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson, and Associate Agricultural Minister Nicola Grigg—remains committed to supporting the sector through targeted policies and innovation-driven strategies.

The projections were detailed in the latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) report, now available on the Ministry for Primary Industries’ website.