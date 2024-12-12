South Korea's Tourism Faces New Challenges Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's hospitality sector, from plastic surgery clinics to hotels, is experiencing uncertainty in light of a recent political crisis, exacerbated by a brief imposition of martial law. Tourism, a crucial part of the country's GDP, faces potential setbacks as some international tourists cancel or reconsider their travel plans.

The political unrest has led to hesitations among travelers, despite assurances of safety from officials like Seoul's Mayor Oh Se-hoon. While the situation has not led to mass cancellations, the slight increase in no-shows, particularly with institutions like Accor hotel group, highlights the sector's vulnerability.

Efforts to boost the country's image through the Korean Wave and MICE tourism could face hindrances if the political instability continues. Experts suggest that if South Korea navigates through this crisis, its long-term reputation could even benefit, demonstrating the resilience of its democratic institutions.

