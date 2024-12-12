Kalinga Nagar's Plea Against Truckers' Monopoly

The Kalinga Nagar Industries Association has reached out to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, imploring him to initiate a probe into the alleged monopoly of local truckers in determining transportation prices.

Association president P L Kandoi accused truckers' groups of controlling the pricing terms for transportation and imposing inflated charges. The letter urged a comprehensive inquiry into such practices.

Kandoi insisted on the need for local truckers to operate within fair market rates to ensure free competition. The association seeks prompt intervention from government authorities to protect industry interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)