Left Menu

Kalinga Nagar's Plea Against Truckers' Monopoly

The Kalinga Nagar Industries Association has appealed to Odisha's Chief Minister to investigate local truckers' alleged monopoly in fixing transportation prices. The industry body claims the truckers are overcharging and preventing competitive pricing, urging government intervention for fair trade practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:37 IST
Kalinga Nagar's Plea Against Truckers' Monopoly
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalinga Nagar Industries Association has reached out to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, imploring him to initiate a probe into the alleged monopoly of local truckers in determining transportation prices.

Association president P L Kandoi accused truckers' groups of controlling the pricing terms for transportation and imposing inflated charges. The letter urged a comprehensive inquiry into such practices.

Kandoi insisted on the need for local truckers to operate within fair market rates to ensure free competition. The association seeks prompt intervention from government authorities to protect industry interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024