Hanumankind Takes Coachella 2025 by Storm with Debut Performance

Indian rapper-singer Hanumankind, celebrated for his tracks 'Big Dawgs' and 'Run It Up,' electrified audiences with his debut performance at Coachella 2025. The annual music festival, held in Indio, California, saw Hanumankind, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, join the roster of Indian talent gracing the Coachella stage.

His performance follows in the footsteps of Punjabi music icons Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon, who captivated the festival crowd last year. Hanumankind took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing snippets of his performance and a special collaboration with American rapper Maxo Kream.

During the festival, which spans from April 11 to April 20, the 33-year-old artist delivered powerful renditions of his hits, including 'Go To Sleep,' solidifying his status as a breakout star in the global music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)