Pope Francis' Resilient Return: From Hospital to Holy Week

Pope Francis made a brief appearance in St. Peter's Square for Palm Sunday, greeting crowds from his wheelchair as he recovers from pneumonia. Recently discharged from the hospital, the 88-year-old pope has made multiple appearances, signaling improved health. His participation in Holy Week activities remains uncertain.

Pope Francis made a public appearance in St. Peter's Square on Palm Sunday, meeting crowds from his wheelchair as he continues to recover from a serious bout of pneumonia.

The pontiff, aged 88, had been hospitalized for five weeks with a lung infection that nearly claimed his life. Medical professionals recommended two months of rest after his March 23 discharge, during which time he has remained largely out of the public eye. However, his unexpected appearances four times this past week suggest he may be regaining strength.

During his Sunday appearance, Pope Francis did not require supplementary oxygen, unlike prior public outings following his release from the hospital. Despite this, it remains unclear how involved he will be in the forthcoming Holy Week, a period rich in services and events pivotal to the Church calendar.

