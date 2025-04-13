Tragic Family Loss in Harraiya House Fire

A devastating house fire in Harraiya tragically ended the lives of a woman and her two young children, the consequence of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation. The inferno erupted in the early hours at their three-storey residence, sparked by an alleged short circuit.

The fire broke out at approximately 3:30 am in Sunil Kesarwani's home located on Sarafa Mandi lane. Victims Puja, 30, and her children, Saurabhi, 4, and three-month-old Baba, were caught in the incident. Despite neighbors' swift actions to rush them to a local health center, doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The father, Sunil Kesarwani, survived but remains in critical condition at a hospital, from where he is being moved to a more advanced treatment facility in Ayodhya. The police have sent the bodies for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

