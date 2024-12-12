ROX Hi-Tech Secures Rs40 Cr Order, Boosts Digital Transformation Pursuit

In a significant leap forward, ROX Hi-Tech Limited, listed on the NSE as ROXHITECH, has secured an impressive Rs40 Cr order book, cementing its stature as a pivotal player in the digital transformation landscape.

This latest order targets digital advancement across diverse enterprise sectors, focusing on robust network and security management, alongside sophisticated application management. Scheduled for phased execution, completion is anticipated by March 2024. The cumulative order book now reaches Rs150 Cr, solidifying ROX Hi-Tech's commitment to cutting-edge IT innovations tailored for business success.

Managing Director Jim Rakesh expressed enthusiasm, emphasizing the company's steadfast dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive operational efficiency and enhance client experiences. As digital integration accelerates, ROX Hi-Tech positions itself to capture emerging opportunities, underpinning its role as a reliable partner in the ever-evolving tech domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)