Sanjay Tandon Honored with Honorary Doctorate by Stanford International University

Sanjay Tandon has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate by Stanford International University, marking a historic recognition of his significant contributions to music rights management and cultural preservation. The accolade commends Tandon's unwavering advocacy for intellectual property rights of artists worldwide, paired with his strategic foresight in reshaping the music industry's ecosystem.

As the Founder and Managing Director of the Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA), Tandon has redefined performers' rights, establishing equitable frameworks that address deep-seated disparities within the music and media sectors. His relentless dedication has effectively bridged the critical gaps between artists, rights, and royalties, earning him global recognition as a pioneer in this realm.

Beyond intellectual rights, Tandon's visionary leadership has placed a strong emphasis on preserving cultural heritage. His efforts have ensured that the invaluable cultural contributions of singers and musicians receive the recognition and safeguarding they deserve. His influence is evident worldwide, setting new benchmarks in performers' rights management.

