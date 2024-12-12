India's Trade Dynamics: Embracing Imports for Export Growth
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal advises India to focus on growing its exports and not be overly concerned with imports. He emphasizes the importance of imports in export growth, the distinction between migration and mobility, and the need for mutual recognition agreements to enhance the movement of professionals.
India should prioritize enhancing its export share without undue concern about imports, asserts Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Speaking on Thursday, he highlighted the damaging effects of protectionism and trade barriers on the global market.
Barthwal discouraged a mercantilist approach, emphasizing that as India's economy expands at 7%, larger imports are necessary to meet consumption needs. He underscored the critical role of imports in supporting exports.
Addressing the confusion over migration and mobility in developed nations, Barthwal advocated for mobility to facilitate the international growth of Indian professionals and businesses. He stressed the importance of mutual recognition agreements in advancing services trade.
