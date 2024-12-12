India's Trade Dynamics: Embracing Imports for Export Growth

India should prioritize enhancing its export share without undue concern about imports, asserts Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. Speaking on Thursday, he highlighted the damaging effects of protectionism and trade barriers on the global market.

Barthwal discouraged a mercantilist approach, emphasizing that as India's economy expands at 7%, larger imports are necessary to meet consumption needs. He underscored the critical role of imports in supporting exports.

Addressing the confusion over migration and mobility in developed nations, Barthwal advocated for mobility to facilitate the international growth of Indian professionals and businesses. He stressed the importance of mutual recognition agreements in advancing services trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)