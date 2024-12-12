World Bank Supports Resilient Agriculture Recovery in Türkiye Following 2023 Earthquakes

The World Bank’s Board today approved a $250 million financing package aimed at helping Türkiye’s agriculture sector recover from the devastating February 2023 earthquakes. The Agriculture Sector Recovery in Türkiye's Earthquake-affected Provinces project will support the restoration of agricultural production in the country’s “Fertile Crescent” region while enhancing resilience to future natural disasters and the impacts of climate change.

Supporting Recovery in Türkiye’s Agricultural Heartland

The 2023 earthquakes caused widespread damage to Türkiye’s agriculture sector, affecting nearly 50,000 individuals and agricultural enterprises across 11 provinces. The new project aims to rebuild and strengthen agricultural infrastructure, providing key support to farmers, livestock producers, and agricultural organizations. Activities include rehabilitating irrigation systems, restoring on-farm infrastructure, providing access to essential machinery, and offering training in climate-smart farming and sustainable land management practices.

The project targets inclusive recovery, with a particular focus on ensuring women and youth benefit from its programs, fostering economic empowerment in the affected regions.

“The agriculture sector has been a backbone of the economy of the provinces impacted by the 2023 earthquakes. These regions represent nearly 10% of Türkiye’s GDP, with 17% of cultivated land and a significant portion of the workforce, especially women, employed in agriculture,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye. “This project will help restore the productive capacity of these regions, preserving jobs and livelihoods essential for sustaining local economies.”

Recovery in the Fertile Crescent Region

The project will span all 11 earthquake-affected provinces in southern Türkiye, including areas surrounding the Fertile Crescent, a region critical for the country's agricultural production. The earthquakes damaged about 25% of the cultivated land in the affected areas, and livestock farmers faced severe economic losses from animal deaths and a reduction in productivity.

The estimated economic disruption in agriculture due to the earthquakes exceeded $5 billion, with agricultural infrastructure damage amounting to $1.3 billion. In addition, storage facilities, machinery, and irrigation systems were significantly affected, further exacerbating the challenges for farmers.

Addressing Climate Change and Future Resilience

Beyond immediate recovery, the project focuses on strengthening the agricultural sector’s ability to withstand future shocks, particularly those driven by climate change. Many of the affected areas are already vulnerable to desertification and arid conditions, making long-term resilience a crucial component of the recovery process.

“Climate change poses an increasing threat to agricultural production in these regions,” said Luz Berania Diaz, World Bank Project Team Leader. “This operation not only addresses economic recovery but also aims to enhance the sector’s resilience to future natural disasters and climate-induced risks.”

The financing package will help build a more robust agricultural system, incorporating climate-smart practices and sustainable land management to ensure that recovery is both effective and environmentally sustainable.

The World Bank’s Ongoing Commitment to Türkiye’s Recovery

The World Bank has been a key partner in Türkiye’s recovery efforts, providing technical expertise and financial support for post-earthquake reconstruction. In the aftermath of the February 6, 2023 earthquakes, the World Bank mobilized resources quickly to assess damage and provide funding for reconstruction efforts. The Agriculture Sector Recovery Project is part of the broader ongoing efforts to rebuild Türkiye’s economy and infrastructure, restore livelihoods, and enhance disaster resilience.

By focusing on rebuilding the agricultural sector, which plays a critical role in the livelihoods of millions of people, the World Bank’s support aims to drive long-term recovery and sustainability for Türkiye’s earthquake-affected regions. This financing will help the country’s agricultural sector emerge more resilient to both immediate and long-term challenges, including the growing risks posed by climate change.