Currencies Brace for Dramatic Policy Shifts

The U.S. dollar remained stable as the euro edged higher ahead of the European Central Bank's expected rate cut. The Swiss franc dropped sharply following an unexpected interest rate cut by its central bank. The Australian dollar surged, aided by strong employment data, while markets anticipate global monetary policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar held steady on Thursday, while the euro inched up ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision. Analysts widely expect the ECB to implement a quarter-point rate cut.

In a surprising move, the Swiss franc fell notably after the Swiss National Bank slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, exceeding market predictions. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar climbed, buoyed by domestic employment figures surpassing forecasts.

Market anticipation of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting intensified following stable U.S. inflation data. The euro, Australian dollar, and other major currencies are poised for shifts as central banks worldwide make pivotal decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

