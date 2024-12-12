Currencies Brace for Dramatic Policy Shifts
The U.S. dollar remained stable as the euro edged higher ahead of the European Central Bank's expected rate cut. The Swiss franc dropped sharply following an unexpected interest rate cut by its central bank. The Australian dollar surged, aided by strong employment data, while markets anticipate global monetary policy decisions.
The U.S. dollar held steady on Thursday, while the euro inched up ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision. Analysts widely expect the ECB to implement a quarter-point rate cut.
In a surprising move, the Swiss franc fell notably after the Swiss National Bank slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, exceeding market predictions. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar climbed, buoyed by domestic employment figures surpassing forecasts.
Market anticipation of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting intensified following stable U.S. inflation data. The euro, Australian dollar, and other major currencies are poised for shifts as central banks worldwide make pivotal decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- currencies
- dollar
- euro
- Swiss franc
- Central Bank
- rates
- inflation
- ECB
- Australian dollar
- Federal Reserve
ALSO READ
Epic Pro Kabaddi Clash: Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi K.C. Battle to Thrilling Tie
Pakistan's Inflation Eases: Economic Outlook Improves
Federal Reserve's Inflation Report: A Market Game Changer?
Wall Street Woes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns
Legislative Department Celebrates 75 Years of India’s Constitution at Vigyan Bhawan