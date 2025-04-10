Ghazipur Scandal: Ten Officials Suspended Over Fake Certificates

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Ghazipur District Magistrate has suspended ten Lekhpals for their involvement in a scandal involving the issuance of fake income certificates.

The fraudulent certificates were allegedly used to acquire government jobs, including positions for Anganwadi workers. This scandal emerged when officials found that Below Poverty Line certificates were inconsistently issued to individuals living above the poverty threshold.

An ongoing investigation has revealed a widespread misuse of official IDs. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, targeting individuals implicated in the scandal, as authorities aim to dismantle this fraudulent operation.

