Ghazipur Scandal: Ten Officials Suspended Over Fake Certificates
The District Magistrate of Ghazipur has suspended 10 revenue officials for issuing fraudulent income certificates. These fake certificates were used to secure government jobs. An investigation is underway, and appointments linked to these certificates have been halted. FIR has been filed against a key individual involved.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Ghazipur District Magistrate has suspended ten Lekhpals for their involvement in a scandal involving the issuance of fake income certificates.
The fraudulent certificates were allegedly used to acquire government jobs, including positions for Anganwadi workers. This scandal emerged when officials found that Below Poverty Line certificates were inconsistently issued to individuals living above the poverty threshold.
An ongoing investigation has revealed a widespread misuse of official IDs. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, targeting individuals implicated in the scandal, as authorities aim to dismantle this fraudulent operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?
U.S. Expands Export Restrictions on Chinese Tech Firms
Sri Lanka Holds Firm: Central Bank's Steady Rate Amid Economic Recovery
Black Sea Ceasefire: US Brokers Historic Truce Between Ukraine and Russia
Sri Lanka's Central Bank Holds Firm Amid Economic Recovery